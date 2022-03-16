FIR registered in murder case

Yamunanagar, March 15
The police have registered a case of murder in the death case of Pawan Kumar (48) of Saini Majri (Damla village) of Yamunanagar district.
On the complaint of Jaipal of Saini Majri, a case was registered against unknown person under Sections 201 and 302 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on March 14 after arrival of postmortem report of the deceased.
The complainant said his son Pawan Kumar had gone out of his house to undertake some work at about 9.30 pm on March 6, 2022, but he did not come back home. He said the next day his body was found lying near a company in Yamunanagar.
