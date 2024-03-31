FIR registered, over 5 rounded up in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 30

The Haryana police have registered a case and launched a crackdown on miscreants involved in the attempted fraudulent sale of prime Gurugram government land estimated to be over Rs 500 crore. The police have registered a case at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

The matter had come to light after a fake letter, drafted with the signatures of the Revenue Department Secretary TVS Prasad and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, reached the state government, raising eyebrows. It was then flagged to Secretary Prasad, the Vigilance Department, CID Chief Alok Mittal and Haryana Police Chief Shatrujit Kapoor.

Government officials said they had checked the validity of the document and found that no meetings had been held on the two dates mentioned on the fake letter permitting the sale of the government land. The state then stopped the sale of land and initiated an investigation.

“The crime branch office at Sector 19 has been roped in to carry out the investigation. The probe is being monitored by senior level officials,” said an official. Senior police officials in the district have kept their mouths sealed regarding the department’s activities. According to sources, the police suspect the involvement of government officials in the matter. They said the department had already rounded up over five individuals, including government employees and property dealers, among others in the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Panchkula