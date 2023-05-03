Fire at Bandhwari landfill

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 2

The ongoing protest by Bandhwari residents has intensified after a fire broke out at the landfill yesterday. Though small, and caused by the spontaneous combustion of methane, the fire simmered in small parts of the landfill during the day and broke out in flames late last night. The fire department and the MCG claimed that it was a small fire and was brought under control within no time.

“ We sent a fire engine and the fire was brought under control. It seems to have been caused by spontaneous combustion,” said Narender Singh, a fire officer of Sector 29. However, the local residents claimed that smoke gripped the area, leaving many gasping for breath. In wake of the recent Ludhiana gas leak, they have demanded action to ensure that gases being emitted by the landfill are checked.

“It was like a nightmare. Foul smell and smoke gripped the entire area. We all experienced choking and burning eyes. Nothing is being done to get rid of the landfill. They are just scattering waste around to create an illusion of reduced height of the garbage mountain. They have started dumping waste in another 2-acre plot and we are opposing it for the same reason. Summer is here and given the high temperature warning, such fires will recur,” said Sanjay Harsana, a resident.

Complying with an NGT order, the MCG has stopped depositing fresh waste at the Bandhwari landfill, but is now dumping and treating it at an alternative 2-acre site near the existing one. The residents have forced the authorities to stop dumping waste.

“The MCG was challaned by the NGT for fires like these and they had, in an affidavit, assured that this will not happen again. But nothing has changed. The toxic gases, being released by the landfill, are combustible. What is the pollution control board and the NGT ‘s special committee for Bandhwari doing about such fires?” Vaishali Rana Chandra, an environmentalist, asked.