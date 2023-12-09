Fire at forest land in Nuh district

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 8

Heavy smoke has gripped the Tauru block of district Nuh as fire broke out in forest land at Khori Kalan village on the Rajasthan border.

Spread across several acres, the fire was ignited in the illegal industrial chemical waste dumped in a vacant plot and has so far burnt down hundreds of trees. Khori Kalan panchayat member Azad Ahmed said that the villagers raised the alarm about fire in the Forest Department land and a nearby hill in the area on Thursday.

He called the Forest Department and local fire authorities. The villagers alleged that as this area was on the Bhiwadi border it was being used as an illegal dumpyard for industrial and chemical waste.

“Initially they would just discharge liquid chemicals here but, now the dumping mafia dumps the industrial waste in the forest land during the night time. We immediately informed the authorities but, the two fire tenders were unable to control it,” said Ahmed.

