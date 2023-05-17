Fire at Greater Noida hospital; five rescued

PTI

Noida, May 16

A fire broke out inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of a multi-storey private hospital building in Greater Noida on Tuesday, prompting the rescue of five persons from the facility, officials said.

No person suffered injuries and the fire was doused within an hour, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said. Further assessment for cause of fire and damages accrued were underway.