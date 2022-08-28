Fire at Gurugram unit, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 27

A massive fire broke out in a sofa cover manufacturing unit late last night. Over 10 fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in around five hours.

Goods worth lakhs were burnt to ashes, but no one was injured in the incident. Fire brigade officials said a short-circuit seemed to be the main reason behind the incident.

According to officials, it was around 10.15 pm on Friday that the Sector 37 fire department received information that a fire had broken out in a factory manufacturing mattresses and sofa covers in Sector 37.

Initially, five fire engines were sent to douse the flames, but later more of these were pressed into service.

After about five hours, the fire fighters were able to bring the fire under complete control around 3 am today. Goods worth lakhs were gutted and the factory building was also damaged.

“Due to the presence of cloth, mattresses and chemicals in the factory, it took time to control the fire. Fire fighters had to struggle for about five hours to douse the flames. The primary reason behind the incident seems to be a short-circuit. The probe is still on,” said Rajbir Singh, Fire Officer of the Sector 37 fire station.