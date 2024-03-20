Fire at IMT Manesar claims life

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 19

A man was charred to death after three vehicles, including a double-decker bus, caught fire at Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Manesar area last late night. Five fire engines were pressed into service to control the blaze.

According to the police, the police control room received information around 11 pm on Monday night that a bus parked outside plot No. 56 of Sector 3, IMT, was on fire. Teams of the police and fire department reached the scene and brought the fire under control after sometime.

However, by that time, the bus and two other vehicles were charred. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

As search was not possible at night, a police team inspected the vehicles in the morning and found a charred body inside the bus. The victim was yet to be identified.

According to the police, the body was completely charred and forensic, fingerprint and police teams were carrying out investigations. The police questioned people in the nearby area to ascertain the cause of the fire. They were also scouring the CCTV footage of the area.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire. At present, the body has not been identified and has been kept at the mortuary,” said Manesar ACP Surender Singh.

