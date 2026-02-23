DT
Home / Haryana / Fire at Panipat university cafe spreads panic among students

Fire at Panipat university cafe spreads panic among students

Three workers were cooking dinner late at the café for themselves when the gas pipeline caught fire

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:59 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Employees try to control fire at a cafe in Geeta Global University, Naultha village.
Panic gripped students living in a hostel at Geeta Global University, a private university in Naultha village of the Israna area of the district, after a major fire broke out in a cafe on the institution premises on Sunday night.

The videos of the fire incident went viral on social media. A person, who worked in the café, sustained superficial burn injuries in the incident. According to information, the Cafe-14 is run by a private person on the university campus. Three workers were cooking dinner late at the café for themselves when the gas pipeline caught fire in the night. The fire soon spread in the cafe. The workers managed to come out safely from the café. A cylinder exploded due to which the roof of the cafe got badly damaged. Goods kept in the cafe were burnt.

Students, especially girls, living in a hostel nearby café, panicked after hearing the blast sound and seeing fire outside. The university employees tried to control the blaze with fire extinguishers and also informed the fire brigade and the institution’s administration.

Following the information, the Israna police reached the spot and began a probe into the incident.

Dr Manish Manuja, Vice Chancellor (VC), Geeta Global University, said fire broke out in a private cafe on the university campus. No employees or students sustained any injury in the incident, the VC said. The fire was controlled within a short span of time, the VC said.

Mahipal, SHO, Israna, said the incident occurred when workers were preparing food for themselves in the cafe. A cylinder explosion triggered a blast, he said. The roof of the cafe and the goods kept inside were burnt, the SHO said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. No employee sustained injury in the incident, he said. The blaze was brought under control with equipment available on the university campus, the SHO said.

