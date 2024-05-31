Fire breaks out at building in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 30

Panic gripped the IMT Manesar area today as a massive fire broke in a garment export unit late at evening. The fire spread across all three floors of the unit. Twnety-six fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was yet to be doused. Fortunately no casualties were reported. “It will take us an hour or two more to douse the flames. We have over 20 fire engines at work. We have managed to secure nearby units from the blaze. Prima facia short circuit seems to be the cause,” said fire officer Rameshwar.

