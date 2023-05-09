Fire breaks out at Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s house in Chandigarh, no casualty

Chandigarh, May 9
A fire broke out at the official residence of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda here on Tuesday afternoon, fire department officials said.
No one was injured in the fire, they said.
Two fire tenders were rushed to the former Haryana chief minister’s Sector 7 residence here and the fire was quickly brought under control, officials said.
A split air-conditioner unit in one of the rooms on the first floor had caught fire due to an electrical short circuit. No one was present in the room at the time of the incident, they said.
The room’s walls, a ceiling fan, another air-conditioner, and a television were damaged, officials said, adding that the fire also spread to an adjacent room.
Party sources said Hooda was scheduled to reach Chandigarh from Delhi on Tuesday evening.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore
Protests break out in Multan, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura...
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case
Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...
‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video
‘You all should realise that fundamental rights, law and dem...
Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka
The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...
Assam forms panel to see if state can outlaw polygamy
Committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stak...