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Home / Haryana / Fire breaks out at factory, scrap yard in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Fire breaks out at factory, scrap yard in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:10 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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Vehicles that got burnt in the fire at Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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Two fire incidents were reported within a span of a few hours at the Modern Industrial Area Part-B in Bahadurgarh on Thursday, keeping fire officials on their toes. While the first blaze erupted at a footwear manufacturing factory, the second fire broke out at a scrap yard and damaged three vehicles, including a canter truck.

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The first incident occurred in the wee hours when a fire broke out at a footwear factory in the industrial area. The flames spread rapidly, prompting the immediate deployment of a fire brigade team. Firefighters launched operations and managed to bring the situation under control.

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A few hours later, another fire was reported in a heap of scrap on the Red Cross Road in the town. Fanned by strong winds, the flames spread quickly and engulfed two pickup vehicles and a canter truck parked nearby. All three vehicles were severely damaged before the fire brigade teams managed to control the blaze.

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With temperatures soaring, incidents of fire are being reported frequently in Bahadurgarh. The burning of plastic and other inflammable materials is also causing thick black smoke, contributing significantly to environmental pollution.

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