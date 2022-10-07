Fire breaks out at firecracker godown in Karnal

Karnal, October 7
A major fire broke out in a building in Sadar Bazaar area here on Friday.
The building had a godown of firecrackers at the first floor from where the fire spread within minutes.
Four fire brigades took about an hour to douse the flames after crackers worth lakhs were reduced to ashes.
No casualties have been reported so far.
According to police, crackers were illegally stored at the godown ahead of Diwali.
