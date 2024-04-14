Fire breaks out at flat in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 13

A fire broke out at a flat on the seventh floor of a residential society in Sector 83 in the Manesar area. After receiving information about the incident, the Fire Department pressed four fire engines into service that brought the fire under control.

According to a fire officer, the fire broke out around 1 pm on Saturday at flat 701 on the seventh floor of Vatika City Homes, Sector 83 in Gurugram. The fire was completely controlled after two hours of effort, the officer added.

Manesar Fire Department Officer Ramkesh said the department had received information about the fire at 1.30 pm. He said investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. However, it is suspected that a lamp was lit in the house that might have caused the incident.

