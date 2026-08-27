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Home / Haryana / Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Rohtak

Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Rohtak

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:04 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Flames billow from a furniture showroom in Rohtak on Wednesday.
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A massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom near Gohana Adda in the city during the afternoon on Wednesday. The fire also reached an adjoining handloom shop but was controlled. No casualty was reported while the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

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Sources said three persons were present inside the showroom when the fire broke out. They were on the ground floor and managed to evacuate safely. The cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are expected to be ascertained after further assessment.

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Firefighters reached the spot after receiving information and launched an operation to bring the blaze under control. The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours of efforts.

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The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

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