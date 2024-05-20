Fire breaks out at hotel in Noida, woman dead

IANS

Noida, May 19

A 27-year-old woman died and a man was injured after being trapped in the fire that broke out at a hotel in Sector 104 here, the Fire Department said on Sunday.

According to officials, the fire broke out on Saturday on the fourth floor of Moon Hotel at Hajipur village in Sector 104. They said after receiving information, a team from the Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot.

“The smoke had reached the sixth floor. After the flames were doused, Tarun Kumar (26), a resident of Mayur Vihar, Phase 1 in Delhi, and Palak, a resident of Sector 46, who were trapped in a room on the sixth floor, were rushed to the hospital,” said a senior police official.

During treatment, Palak breathed her last. “The body has been documented and further legal proceedings are underway,” said the official.

The police said Tarun is an engineer, while Palak was a physiotherapist.