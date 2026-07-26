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Home / Haryana / Fire breaks out at plywood warehouse in Rewari

Fire breaks out at plywood warehouse in Rewari

5 workers sleeping outside the warehouse escape unharmed; 10 fire tenders pressed into service

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 11:06 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A fire broke out at a plywood warehouse at Gokalgarh village in Rewari district on Sunday morning, destroying a large portion of the godown and triggering panic among nearby shopkeepers.

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Five labourers, who were sleeping outside the warehouse, had a narrow escape as they woke up in time and rushed to safety.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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According to information, the fire started around 6 am at the plywood showroom and warehouse, Wood Studio.

Witnesses said the flames spread rapidly through the warehouse due to the combustible material stored inside, engulfing much of the rear section of the building within minutes. It was feared that the fire could spread to adjoining commercial establishments.

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The labourers sleeping outside the warehouse noticed the flames in time and managed to escape.

The showroom owner alerted the police and the fire department, following which firefighting teams rushed to the spot.

As the blaze intensified, additional fire engines were summoned from Dharuhera and the Bawal Industrial Model Township.

In all, 10 fire tenders were pressed into service. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly two-and-a-half hours before bringing the situation under control.

The rear portion of the warehouse was extensively damaged, while firefighters succeeded in saving part of the front section.

Assistant Fire Officer Sanjay Dhillon said the department received information about the fire at around 6 am.

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