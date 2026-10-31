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Home / Haryana / Fire breaks out at shirt factory in Ambala City

Fire breaks out at shirt factory in Ambala City

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Fire breaks out at a shirt factory in Ambala City on Friday.
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A massive fire broke out at a shirt factory in the Prem Nagar area of Ambala City on Friday. No casualties and injuries were reported in the incident.

As per the information, eight fire tenders from Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment were pressed into service to douse the flames. It took nearly two hours to control the fire.

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As per the factory owner, Narender Juneja, at around 4.45 am he got information about the fire incident. While the exact reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained, he has suffered a heavy loss due to fire. The fire spread quickly, destroying almost the entire stock.

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A fire officer said at 4.55 am, information about the fire incident was received following which six fire tenders from Ambala City and two from Ambala Cantonment were pressed into service.

SHO Baldev Nagar Kuldeep Singh, who reached the spot, said “Soon after getting information, we reached the spot and the fire was controlled in two hours. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained”

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