Fire breaks out at shoe factory

Jhajjar, June 30
Raw material and machines worth lakhs were gutted after a major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Sector 17, Bahadurgarh, today. The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire broke out on the first floor of the factory while labourers were working on the ground floor, who rushed out of the factory immediately after noticing the flames.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...