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Home / Haryana / Fire breaks out at SNCU in Karnal Civil Hospital; 10 newborns safely evacuated

Fire breaks out at SNCU in Karnal Civil Hospital; 10 newborns safely evacuated

The exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed, although a short circuit is suspected

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:48 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Nursing staff and other hospital employees acted swiftly and evacuated the infants, shifting them to another ward where oxygen facilities were available. Tribune photo
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Panic gripped attendants of newborns, as well as faculty members and doctors, at Civil Hospital after a fire broke out in Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) on Saturday afternoon. No major loss or casualty was reported in the incident. The exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed, although a short circuit is suspected. Hospital authorities have constituted a committee to ascertain the reasons.

According to eyewitnesses, as many as 10 newborns were present in the ward when the incident took place. Nursing staff and other hospital employees acted swiftly and evacuated the infants, shifting them to another ward where oxygen facilities were available. Of them, four were shifted to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMC) as a precautionary measure.

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A staff member said that after noticing the fire, they raised an alarm, following which all staff members, nursing staff and doctors on duty rescued all the children admitted to the ward. He said thick smoke filled the area soon after the fire broke out. Hospital staff immediately brought the situation under control, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

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Dr Sarita Bishnoi, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of the hospital, said all the babies were in stable condition and no child suffered any harm in the incident. She said four infants were shifted to KCGMC as a precautionary measure, while the remaining children were moved to another ward of the hospital.

“I have constituted a team comprising senior doctors to determine the actual cause of the incident and conduct a detailed investigation,” she added.

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She also appreciated the prompt response of the staff members and said their efforts helped avert a major tragedy.

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