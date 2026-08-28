Fire breaks out at tractor parts factory in Ambala, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a tractor parts manufacturing factory in the Azad Nagar Industrial Area near Ambala Cantonment on Friday, officials said.

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The fire intensified within moments and engulfed the factory building, with flames later spreading to the first floor, they added.

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Goods, raw materials and equipment stored on the first floor were largely destroyed in the blaze.

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According to the factory owner, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire.

The fire was brought under control after several hours of efforts and no injuries were reported, they said.

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A blast caused by the fire shook the windows and doors of nearby houses, prompting residents to rush outside in panic. Factory personnel alerted the fire brigade and police emergency service, the officials said.

Fire tenders from Ambala City, Ambala Cantonment and Barara were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control.

Police said the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained and an investigation is under way.