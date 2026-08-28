DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fire breaks out at tractor parts factory in Ambala, no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at tractor parts factory in Ambala, no casualty reported

Blaze engulfs factory in Azad Nagar Industrial Area; goods, raw material and equipment worth lakhs destroyed

article_Author
PTI
Ambala, Updated At : 06:51 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo used for representation purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

A fire broke out at a tractor parts manufacturing factory in the Azad Nagar Industrial Area near Ambala Cantonment on Friday, officials said.

Advertisement

The fire intensified within moments and engulfed the factory building, with flames later spreading to the first floor, they added.

Advertisement

Goods, raw materials and equipment stored on the first floor were largely destroyed in the blaze.

Advertisement

According to the factory owner, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire.

The fire was brought under control after several hours of efforts and no injuries were reported, they said.

Advertisement

A blast caused by the fire shook the windows and doors of nearby houses, prompting residents to rush outside in panic. Factory personnel alerted the fire brigade and police emergency service, the officials said.

Fire tenders from Ambala City, Ambala Cantonment and Barara were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control.

Police said the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained and an investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts