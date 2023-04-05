Fire breaks out in Civil Hospital OPD in Faridabad

Faridabad, April 4
A fire broke out in the OPD of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital here today evening. However, it was controlled shortly by the hospital staff and the fire brigade. No loss of property or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident.
According to hospital sources, the fire broke out at around 4.30 pm in one of the rooms meant for registration of the patients. However, it is claimed that the room was vacant as there were no patients due to a holiday.
While it was noticed that the fire erupted from a short circuit from a ceiling fan in the room, it was brought under control within half an hour by the hospital staff, though two fire tenders also arrived at the spot.
Claiming that the incident had been minor in nature, Principal Medical Officer of the hospital, Savita Yadav, said the skills of the staff helped controlling the fire and this averted any major loss to the property or injury to anyone.
The fire, however, burnt the electrical wiring network and some of the appliances and furniture kept in a room.
