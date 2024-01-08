Fire breaks out in Faridabad factory, 2 hurt

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 7

Two workers suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out in a factory located in Sector 24 here at around 2.30 pm on Sunday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to police sources, the factory — Narender Polymers, reportedly owned by local MLA Narender Gupta — produced thermocol products.

Twentyfive tenders of the Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot and it took them about four-and-a-half hours to extinguish the fire. While the exact financial loss is yet to be assessed, it is estimated to be several crore of rupees.

Two workers, identified as Sandeep and Gyanti Devi, sustained injuries, according to a female employee. The injured employees, who were taken to the ESIC hospital here, are reported to be in a stable condition.

Senior district and police officials rushed to the spot to oversee efforts to contain the fire, according to sources. When contacted, Gupta said the cause of the fire was not known and the loss was yet to be assessed.

#Faridabad