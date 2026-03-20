Fire breaks out in Faridabad guest house, four trapped safely rescued

Panic and chaos gripped Sector 28 in Faridabad on Friday afternoon after a massive fire broke out at a five-storey guest house, trapping four persons, including women. The teams of police, Haryana State Disaster Response Force (HSDRF), firefighters, and local residents rescued them safely from the rear of the guest house building.

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Fire officials said the fire was completely extinguished within an hour. The fire originated in an electrical panel on the ground floor of the guest house, believed to have been caused by a short circuit. DCP East Gaurav Rajpurohit and ACP East Vikas Kaushik also reached the spot after getting information about the fire.

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Fire department officials received a report around 1.29 pm that a five-storey building, No. 3401 in Sector 28, was on fire, with four persons trapped inside. Four fire engines were dispatched to the spot, along with an HSDRF team. The firefighters extinguished the fire in about an hour and rescued the four people, including three women, trapped inside the building.

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A senior police officer said the fire was near the building’s main entrance, and smoke had spread inside. Police personnel, along with the fire brigade, reached the first floor using the building’s side railings and started rescue operations. Due to the heavy smoke, climbing up from the front was impossible. The team then used ropes, grills, and stairs from the rear of the building to reach the top floor.

“Acting promptly and bravely, the police team safely evacuated women and other residents from the burning guest house. Due to the swift action of the rescue teams, a major tragedy was averted. The fire was brought under control in time,” he added.

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The building, rented by a company, has a total of five floors (Ground plus 4), including the ground floor, with four 1-BHK units on each floor. In total, the building has 18 1-BHK rooms, which were occupied by people.

“The fire was completely extinguished by 2.40 pm. The fire was contained only to the ground floor, but the flames were spreading to the second floor, raising fears of a major disaster, but our firefighters brought the fire under control in time. The refrigerator, air conditioner, and other items on the ground floor were destroyed in the incident. Trapped people were rescued safely,” said a fire officer.

“DCP (East) will give commendation letters to the police personnel, fire brigade team, and common people who saved the lives of people by entering the burning building,” said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police.