Fire breaks out in Gurugram village

Gurugram, August 12

A massive fire broke out in the Chakkarpur village around 10 pm on Friday night after an electricity transformer exploded. Three shops caught fire after oil spilled out of the transformer. People first tried to extinguish the fire themselves, but it took two fire tenders from the Sector 29 fire station to control it.

Residents said a new transformer was installed in the village over 10 days ago. Since then, oil was dripping from the transformer. No one paid attention and an explosion took place. Seeing this fire spreading, the villagers informed the fire station.

