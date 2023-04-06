Fire damages wheat crop in Pehowa village

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 5

Nearly 4 acres of mature wheat crop was gutted at Malikpur village in Pehowa on Wednesday.

Harpal Singh, a farmer, said, “Fire broke out in the fields and it gutted the crop. A short circuit is being suspected to be the reason behind the fire. With the help of local residents, we managed to control the fire. Fire tenders also reached the fields to douse the flames. Usually, the power supply is stopped by the electricity department during the harvesting season to avoid such incidents, but this year the supply is yet to be stopped.”

After getting information, officials from the police and revenue departments also reached the spot. SDM Pehowa Sonu Ram said, “The SDO of the UHBVN has been directed to ascertain the cause of the fire.”