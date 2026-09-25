Fire engulfs 2 industrial units in Bawal, losses worth crores feared

A massive fire broke out in the Bawal industrial area of Rewari district on Thursday night. Though no casualty has been reported, buildings, equipment and material worth crores of rupees are feared to have been gutted in the incident.

Nearly a dozen fire engines requisitioned from the local fire station as well as neighbouring districts remained engaged in dousing the raging flames throughout the night.

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Fire engines were rushed to the spot from Bawal, Rewari, Dharuhera, Jhajjar and Bhiwadi.

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The fire seemed to have been extinguished by early morning, but it started again after some time. A fire engine was again sent to control the blaze.

According to local sources, the fire broke out at a battery-inverter charging unit. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but a short circuit or electrical sparking is believed to have triggered the blaze.

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From there, the fire spread to an adjacent footwear manufacturing unit.

The fire intensified due to a large quantity of combustible material, such as plastic and rubber, lying at the unit. There were only a few workers at the unit where the fire broke out. They were safely evacuated.

“There were no casualties as night shifts were not running in either of the units,” said Narender, a security guard at a neighbouring unit.

This is the fourth major industrial fire incident in the area this year. Two fire incidents took place in the Bawal and Dharuhera industrial areas of Rewari district on a single day, May 19.

Four workers lost their lives in an industrial fire at a chemical factory in Bawal, while several others sustained injuries in a fire at an electric scooter manufacturing unit in Dharuhera.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to be called in to control the factory fire and lead the rescue and relief operations at Bawal.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) had also sought reports from the Rewari Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Assistant Director (Industrial Safety and Health), Assistant Labour Commissioner and Fire Safety Officer regarding the aforesaid cases of industrial fire in the district.

Labour unions have also flagged safety concerns for industrial workers in view of the frequent fire incidents.

“The lives of industrial workers remain at risk due to a lack of proper safety measures at the units. Even reasonable compensation is not provided to the victims of such fire incidents,” lamented Jai Bhagwan, general secretary of the Haryana state unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

He demanded adequate safety measures at industrial units across the state to ensure the safety of workers.