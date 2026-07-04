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Home / Haryana / Fire engulfs BJP leader’s agro factory in Karnal, huge loss reported

Fire engulfs BJP leader’s agro factory in Karnal, huge loss reported

No casualties were reported due to the prompt response of the fire department but the incident caused extensive loss to the owner

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Fire engulfs BJP leader’s agro factory in Karnal on Saturday.
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A massive fire engulfed the Shri Ram Agro Factory, reportedly owned by BJP leader and Vice Chairperson, Haryana Traders Welfare Board, Satish Gupta, on Meerut road in the city on Saturday. The blaze spread rapidly through the premises, sending thick black smoke that could be seen from several kilometres away into the sky.

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Factory employees initially tried to control the fire, but the flames intensified within minutes. The police and fire brigade were immediately informed and rushed to the spot. Firefighters launched a rescue and firefighting operation to prevent the fire from spreading further. They acted swiftly to bring the blaze under control before it could cause further damage. No casualties were reported due to the prompt response of the fire department. However, the incident caused extensive loss to the owner.

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The incident created panic among the workers, who were safely evacuated from the premises. One of the major risks was the presence of chemical drums inside the factory. However, workers and rescue personnel managed to remove the drums in time, preventing a possible explosion or a more serious accident. As a precautionary measure, one side of Meerut Road was temporarily closed and a nearby petrol pump was also closed to ensure public safety.

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The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities are investigating whether it was caused by a short circuit or something else. The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed but officials believe the losses could run into lakhs or even crores of rupees. Further action will be taken based on the factory owner’s complaint after the investigation is completed

Considering the seriousness of the incident, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Narender Bijarniya visited the factory to assess the situation. They met the factory owner and assured him of all possible assistance from the administration.

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MLA Anand said that the timely action of the administration helped contain the fire and prevented any loss of life. DC Dr Sharma described the incident as unfortunate but expressed relief that the fire was brought under control in time, ensuring that no casualties were reported. He said that the extent of the damage would be assessed and that all assistance permissible under government rules would be provided to the factory management.

DC also appealed to industrialists and residents to strictly follow fire safety norms. He urged owners of industrial and commercial establishments to keep firefighting equipment in proper working condition and ensure compliance with all safety standards to prevent such incidents in the future.

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