Fire engulfs blanket factory in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 27

A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing factory in Garhi Sikanderpur village late last night.

A total of 15 fire tenders from Karnal, Gharaunda, Panipat, NFL, Refinery, Samalkha, Gannaur of Sonepat were pressed into service to douse the flames.

As per available information, the fire broke out at Anil Spinners Private Limited in Garhi Sikanderpur village here on Sunday.

The workers managed to save themselves and informed the factory owner and the fire brigade. The fire spread rapidly as polyester was being used in manufacturing blankets and other goods, which is highly inflammable.

Amit Kumar, fire officer, said the fire was so massive that all manufactured products – blankets, raw material and the machinery were engulfed in the fire. As many as 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire but the flames were so high that they took over 13 hours to control them, he said. The factory building collapsed due to heavy fire, he said. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Panipat #Sonepat