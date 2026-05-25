Fire engulfs Gurugram dist court record room, records destroyed

A major fire broke out at the Gurugram District Court complex on Sunday morning, causing extensive damage to official records and leading to the collapse of a portion of the building.

Advertisement

The incident, which originated in the lower court’s record room, sent smoke and flames billowing from the structure, sparking panic in the area.

Advertisement

Witnesses, including lawyers passing by, immediately alerted the fire brigade and security personnel.

Advertisement

Ten fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the scene and have been engaged in intensive firefighting efforts for approximately five hours. Despite these efforts, the blaze had not been fully brought under control at the time of filing of this report.

While fire brigade officials suspect a short circuit as the cause of the fire, investigations are ongoing. Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar confirmed the police team’s presence at the site, stating that while the fire has caused significant destruction of records, there have been no reports of any casualties.

Advertisement

Authorities have planned a comprehensive search operation to be conducted once the fire is completely extinguished, which will determine the exact extent of the loss and identify which records have been destroyed. During the firefighting operations, a section of the building collapsed, further complicating the efforts of the emergency teams who remain on-site.