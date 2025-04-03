DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Fire engulfs warehouses

Fire engulfs warehouses

A fire broke out on Tuesday night at a garment warehouse in the Saraswati Enclave Industrial Area. The flames quickly spread to two adjoining warehouses — one containing liquor and the other shoes — leading to a large-scale emergency response....
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:32 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The warehouse on fire.
Advertisement

A fire broke out on Tuesday night at a garment warehouse in the Saraswati Enclave Industrial Area. The flames quickly spread to two adjoining warehouses — one containing liquor and the other shoes — leading to a large-scale emergency response.

The fire department mobilised staff from all fire stations within the district, as well as additional vehicles and personnel from the neighbouring districts of Nuh and Jhajjar. Over 20 fire engines were deployed and over 200 firefighters worked tirelessly through the night and into Wednesday afternoon to contain the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper