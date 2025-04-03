Fire engulfs warehouses

A fire broke out on Tuesday night at a garment warehouse in the Saraswati Enclave Industrial Area. The flames quickly spread to two adjoining warehouses — one containing liquor and the other shoes — leading to a large-scale emergency response.

The fire department mobilised staff from all fire stations within the district, as well as additional vehicles and personnel from the neighbouring districts of Nuh and Jhajjar. Over 20 fire engines were deployed and over 200 firefighters worked tirelessly through the night and into Wednesday afternoon to contain the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.