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Home / Haryana / Fire erupts in generator near Bank of Baroda in Bhiwani

Fire erupts in generator near Bank of Baroda in Bhiwani

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:03 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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No casualties were reported.
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A major fire broke out in a generator kept near the Bank of Baroda in Bhiwani on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic in the area. The fire reportedly started suddenly and soon spread across the generator. Upon receiving the information, the fire department rushed two fire tenders to the spot.

Firefighters launched an operation to control the blaze and managed to douse it after considerable effort. Their timely response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby areas and helped avert a major incident. No casualties were reported in

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the incident.

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The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. Officials said the reason would be established after an investigation. The fire department’s prompt action ensured that the situation was brought under control before it could cause further damage.

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