Fire in moving bus, all safe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 7

A fire broke out in a private bus moving on the Delhi-Jaipur highway around 8 am on Friday. Seeing the flames, the driver stopped the bus and tried to control the fire with a fire extinguisher, but by then the fire had intensified. The passengers inside the bus panicked and got out in time, but the bus was gutted.

The bus was going from Delhi to Manesar via Gurugram this morning. As soon as the bus reached near the Rampura flyover, it caught fire.