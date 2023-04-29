Fire in PG accommodation; 2 injured, 7 vehicles gutted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 28

A massive fire broke out in a four-storeyed PG accommodation in Block C of the Sushant Lok area on Friday morning, causing injuries to a youth and a woman, also damaging seven vehicles, including two cars.

The fire spread quickly, causing significant damage on the first and second floors of the building. Fire brigade and police teams immediately arrived at the scene and rescued 11 persons, and the injured were rushed to hospital. After one-and-half hours of efforts by five fire engines, the fire was finally brought under control, said a fire official.

The Fire Officer, Narendra Yadav, stated that the team received information about the fire at 5.04 am. “The building had 18 rooms, and fortunately, everyone was rescued. The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit or sparking in a vehicle, although the actual reason has not been confirmed. The police are investigating the matter,” added Yadav.

“The fire brigade controlled the fire in time. Two cars, two scooters and three motorcycles were destroyed in the fire, while two persons who sustained injuries are being treated in the hospital,” said a police official present at the spot.