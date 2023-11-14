Fire in Sonepat building, 15 rescued

Chandigarh, November 13
Fifteen persons were rescued after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 14-floor residential apartment building in Sonepat, the police said. The incident occurred in a society near Apex Green.
“Fifteen persons were rescued... All are safe,” Bahalgarh SHO Inspector Devender said over the phone. The fire broke out on Saturday night.
“It was brought under control after some time. Some fire tenders from neighbouring Delhi were also rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” he said.
