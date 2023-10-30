Fire leads to blast in house in Haryana's Sonepat; owner arrested for storing explosive material

PTI

Chandigarh, October 30

A short-circuit triggered a fire that led to a blast in a house in Haryana's Sonepat where explosive material was stored but no one was injured in the incident, police said on Monday.

The man who had kept the explosive material in a room of his house had been arrested after the incident on Sunday, a police official said.

"Irfan had kept the explosive material -- sulphur mixed with potash -- in the room. An iron shutter was blown several feet away in the explosion. Luckily, no one was passing on the road or it could have led to injuries. A table and a plastic chair kept in the room were burnt," the official said.

He said Irfan's family was in another room at the time.

When asked if the explosive material had been stored illegally to make firecrackers, the police officer said, "The purpose for which he had stored the material will be known only when we question him at length."

A case had been registered against Irfan under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC and under the Explosive Substances Act, he added.

