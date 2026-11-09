Firecracker frenzy leaves Rohtak gasping, 125 burn cases at PGIMS

With firecrackers being burst rampantly and seemingly without any fear of restrictions, Diwali celebrations left a double blow for Rohtak district — air quality plunged to the ‘very poor’ category while the PGIMS Trauma Centre witnessed a sudden rush of burn victims, treating 125 patients in just two days.

As many as 114 burn patients reached the Trauma Centre on November 8, the Diwali day, alone, while 11 others were brought there on November 7. Of the total patients, six required hospitalisation, while the remaining 119 were provided treatment and discharged. All six admitted patients are reported to be stable.

The massive influx of burn patients notwithstanding, the PGIMS authorities claimed that no patient had to wait for treatment, as additional medical and nursing staff had been deployed to handle the rush.

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said the Trauma Centre had been placed on high alert two days before Diwali. A special burn ward was established within the Trauma Centre, with additional beds, medicines, dressing material and dedicated duties assigned to specialist doctors and nursing staff.

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Dr Madan Gopal Vashist, Director of the PGIMS, said the preparedness helped the medical team provide immediate treatment even when a large number of patients arrived simultaneously. No medicolegal burn case was reported at the centre, he added.

Dr Sudhir Atri, Medical Superintendent of the PGIMS, said the objective was not merely to treat the patients but to ensure timely and quality medical care to everyone arriving at the hospital.

He appreciated the doctors, nurses, paramedical personnel and sanitation workers who remained on duty during the festival, sacrificing time with their families to attend to patients.

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Meanwhile, following Diwali celebrations, air quality deteriorated significantly in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar district) due to widespread bursting of firecrackers. According to reports, Bahadurgarh recorded an AQI of 395, while Rohtak registered 385, placing both cities in the ‘very poor’ category and raising serious public health concerns.

Significantly, the sound of firecrackers continued to be heard well past midnight, despite restrictions imposed by the authorities to curb air pollution. People were seen bursting crackers openly, seemingly undeterred by the restrictions. The firecrackers were also reportedly being sold at several locations, raising questions about the enforcement of the restrictions.