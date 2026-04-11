An unidentified assailant fired several rounds at a cement store in Rohtak’s Gohana Road area on Saturday morning, injuring the shop owner.

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Parveen, a resident of Prem Nagar, sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to PGIMS, where he is currently undergoing treatment. No case had been registered at the time of filing this report, while police were continuing the investigation.

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According to initial information, Parveen was present at his shop, Raj Laxmi Cement Store, when the attacker fired multiple rounds at close range before fleeing the scene.

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Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and assessed the situation. A forensic team also examined the crime scene for evidence.

“The investigation is underway. The sequence of events will become clearer after recording Parveen’s statement,” a police official said.