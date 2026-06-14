Firing in Kurukshetra: 2 youths injured; attackers flee after SUV falls into drain

Two youths were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in the Gandhi Nagar area of Kurukshetra on Sunday, the police said.

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The assailants, who arrived in an SUV, fled the scene after the shooting but were forced to abandon their vehicle when it plunged into a drain during their escape, according to the police.

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The injured have been identified as Aman (20) and Prince (20), both residents of Gandhi Nagar.

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Hearing the gunshots, residents rushed out, causing panic in the locality.

Both were initially taken to Kurukshetra Civil Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, the police said.

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Soon after receiving information, police teams reached the spot and recovered five empty cartridge cases from the scene. The SUV allegedly used by the assailants was also seized during the investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar said preliminary investigation suggests the attack could be linked to an old rivalry.

After the firing, some local residents and associates of the victims chased the attackers, during which the SUV went out of control and fell into a drain, forcing the occupants to abandon the vehicle and flee, he added.

Kumar said the police have launched a search to identify and arrest the accused.