Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Firing near Karnal mini-secretariat: Man injured after court hearing

Firing near Karnal mini-secretariat: Man injured after court hearing

The victim, a resident of Gharaunda, was standing near a fruit chat vendor on the court premises when the assailants fired multiple shots at him
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:32 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
A police team at the firing site in Karnal on Wednesday.
Panic gripped Sector-12 in Karnal on Wednesday afternoon as two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a man who had just attended a court hearing.

The victim, identified as Happy, a resident of Gharaunda, was standing near a fruit chat vendor near the mini-secretariat and court when the assailants, one of whom was wearing a helmet, fired multiple rounds at him before fleeing the scene.

As per eyewitnesses, Happy received two bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. In this gunfire, another person was also reportedly injured and taken to the Civil Hospital.

Reasons behind the attack are yet to be determined and and the police are investigating whether there was an old enmity between Happy and the shooters.

After firing the shots, the assailants fled the scene through an open ground towards the highway. DSP Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Civil Lines, along with the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, reached the spot and recovered the bullet. Police are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning street vendors and witnesses to gather crucial leads.

"We are investigating the case from all angles. CCTV cameras are being examined," said DSP Rajiv.

