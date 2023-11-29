Firm directors booked for poor fire safety system

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 28

The police have booked the present and former directors of Green Apex Society, a builder company near Kumaspur village, and maintenance company directors for alleged negligence in maintaining a proper fire safety system in the society.

Residents alleged a fire broke out on the seventh floor of the society on Diwali night, but the fire control system failed, due to which several residents were stuck in the building. There was no water in the fire hydrant, they added.

Kamla Devi, a society resident, in her complaint to the Bahalgarh police, said a major fire broke out in the lift-lobby on the seventh floor in C-block and reached flat number C-73. The flames were so high that they reached up to the 11th floor. Scores of residents were stranded and some even sustained burns.

Sources said DC Manoj Kumar and Mayor Nikhil Madaan and other officers reached the spot and requisitioned a hydraulic ladder from the Delhi Fire Brigade and saved the residents.

The complainant said the residents had been raising the issue of fire safety with the company directors, but nothing came of it.

The maintenance contract was with Green Maintenance and Services LLP agency, but it failed to maintain the fire safety system, she alleged.

