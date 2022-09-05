Firm employee held for minor's rape in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 4
The Gurugram police nabbed a private company worker for allegedly raping a Class VIII student. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody. According to the complaint filed by the father of a 14-year-old girl, a resident of a village under Kherki Daula police station, on the night of August 30, the accused, Shiva (19), called his daughter near the village chaupal and raped her.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused.
