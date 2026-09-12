FIRs, dismissals, suspensions: How Haryana govt forced sanitation workers to end strike

After striking a deal with the Haryana government on Friday, sanitation workers under the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh called off their longest-ever strike in three decades. The 37-day strike ended despite the government not agreeing to their key demand of regularising contractual sanitation workers.

The sanitation workers had also gone on strike from May 1 to May 14. The 2022 strike lasted 11 days, while the 2018 agitation continued for 16 days. Before these, the 1996 strike during the Bansi Lal regime was the longest.

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As many as 13,091 sanitation workers on the Palika rolls (contractual workers) had been on strike since August 6. Supporting them, 3,418 regular sanitation workers also joined the agitation, severely affecting garbage collection across the state.

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Heaps of municipal waste accumulated along roads in cities across Haryana. Most local bodies tackled the situation by collecting garbage at night. Several FIRs were also registered against sanitation workers for disrupting garbage lifting.

How the Haryana government won the last round

After announcing several benefits for sanitation workers, the Urban Local Bodies Department (ULBD), headed by Commissioner and Secretary Ashok Meena, had given the workers September 5 as the deadline to return to work, failing which legal and disciplinary action would be initiated.

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The department conveyed that all demands had been accepted except the regularisation of contractual workers, citing a legal hurdle.

From September 7, the ULBD began issuing dismissal orders. By September 11, as many as 73 contractual workers had been dismissed and 12 regular workers suspended. Most of those facing action were office-bearers against whom FIRs had been registered.

A total of 34 FIRs were lodged against 342 workers. Some arrests were also made.

Talks between the government and the union had remained stalled since August 26, with Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh president Naresh Shastri refusing to budge on the demand for regularisation of contractual workers.

However, with the striking workers not receiving their August salaries, cracks began to appear in the union's unity. By Friday, 1,528 workers had returned to duty.

“The workers were without wages. They have not been paid August wages. This led to cracks in the union, and several joined their duties,” a senior ULBD officer said.

On September 11, the government called a meeting with the union. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel first held discussions with the representatives, following which an agreement was reached to extend certain service benefits to the workers. The government had already announced most of these benefits during the strike.

It also agreed to undertake regular recruitment against vacant posts of sanitation workers and sewermen.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was subsequently informed about the agreement. Union leaders met the CM and announced the withdrawal of the strike.

The government also agreed to the demands of the fire service employees' union. Besides, regular employees will get a risk allowance of Rs 5,000 and an annual uniform allowance of Rs 7,500. Their service will not be interrupted on account of the strike.

The government is also understood to have heaved a sigh of relief, as a large section of the sanitation workforce belongs to the Valmiki community, considered a BJP vote bank.

Shastri could not be contacted for comment despite several attempts.

Agreement with sanitation workers

Reinstatement: Dismissed contractual workers can rejoin, while the suspension of regular workers will be revoked. Cases will be withdrawn as per rules.

Strike-period wages: Workers will be paid wages for the strike period after agreeing to undertake additional work.

Uniform allowance: A uniform allowance of Rs 440 per month will be paid instead of the earlier one-time allowance.

Risk allowance: Regular workers will get a risk allowance of Rs 2,000 per month. Earlier, the benefit had been announced for contractual workers.

Accident insurance: The Mukhyamantri Haryana Karamchari Durghatna Bima Yojana cover for contractual workers will be enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in case of death while on duty.

SBI cover: The SBI will provide Rs 50 lakh in case of accidental death or permanent disability and Rs 25 lakh in case of partial disability to contractual workers who open accounts with the bank.

Health cover: Contractual workers will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–CHIRAYU scheme.

Wage hike: Monthly wages of contractual workers will be increased by Rs 2,100.

Promotion: Rules will be amended to enable sanitation workers and sewermen to be promoted to clerical posts.