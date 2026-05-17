FIRs registered against 2 clerks for ignoring census duties in Kurukshetra

Taking action against the enumerators for not doing the census duty despite repeated instructions, the district administration has registered FIRs against two clerks in Kurukshetra.

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Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena on Sunday held a meeting regarding the ongoing field operations for the house-listing.

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The district was divided into 1,704 blocks for the census operation.

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Meena said, “Currently, the census work is progressing rapidly across all the 1,704 blocks in Kurukshetra. Till date, the census work has been completed in 116 blocks. The census operations are expected to be substantially completed within the coming week.”

He further added, “The census is an important task, and no negligence in its operations will be tolerated. Currently, the house-listing exercise—the first phase of the census—is under way in the district. It was observed that two clerks have not initiated their duties despite repeated instructions, following which cases have been registered against them. Immediate action will be taken against anyone found to be negligent regarding the census operations in the future.”

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“The first phase of Census 2027—comprising house-listing and the houses census—is currently in progress and is scheduled to be completed by May 30. During this phase, details regarding every household are being recorded. Information pertaining to the house itself, basic details of the family, civic amenities, and household facilities will be recorded online by enumerators using a dedicated mobile app. The general public is urged to cooperate with the enumerators and provide accurate and precise information to the enumerators visiting their homes,” Meena said.

The DC further informed that the enumerators will not request any OTPs (One-Time Passwords) or physical documents from the residents.

He further informed that once the information is collected, the data will be forwarded to the respective supervisors for verification. Subsequently, the data submitted by the supervisors will undergo a second round of verification by the designated Charge Officers.

“Instructions have been issued to all enumerators and supervisors to complete this task within the stipulated timeframe and with utmost sincerity. Efforts are being made to resolve the issues that the enumerators have been encountering during the census operations, and monitoring is being done at the district level,” he said.

Meena also mentioned that the data collected during the house listing exercise will be kept strictly confidential. This data will be utilised for policy formulation aimed at the welfare of the general public.

“The homeowners and tenants are being appealed to provide accurate and complete information during the census. The second phase of the census is scheduled to commence in February, during which the actual population count will be conducted,” Meena said.