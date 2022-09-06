First arrest in Gurugram BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana’s murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 5

The Gurugram police arrested a shooter in connection of the murder of local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana on Sunday night. The BJP leader was gunned down on September 1 at Raymond Showroom near Agarwal Dharamshala.

The arrested has been identified as Yogesh (22), a native of Rajasthan.

A team of the crime unit of Sector 31 police station arrested Yogesh from DLF Phase I. He was produced in a city court today, which remanded him to four-day police custody.

The police said: “Yogesh told us said he was acting on the behest of Chaman, the main accused.”

During interrogation, Yogesh told the police that he wanted to eliminate the youth who had molested his sister and had approached Chaman in this regard.

“I met Chaman and told him that a youth had molested his sister. Chaman assured me that he would kill the youth, but I had to help him avenge Sukhbir Khatana, who is his brother-in-law. His other accomplices and I agreed to help him and shoot Khatana,” Yogesh confessed.

“Five accused have been identified so far, of which one has been arrested. On the basis of Yogesh’s interrogation, search for other accused is under way. They will be nabbed soon,” Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime), said.

