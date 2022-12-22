 First arrest made in Chintels case : The Tribune India

First arrest made in Chintels case

Accused's firm retrofitted flat that triggered collapse

First arrest made in Chintels case

Two women were killed when a flat in Tower-D of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, Gurugram, collapsed on February 10. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 21

The Gurugram police on Wednesday made its first arrest in the Chintels Paradiso building collapse case that claimed two lives in February.

Proprietor of Manish Switchgear and Construction Ajay Austin has been arrested and he will be produced in a city court on Thursday, according to Manoj Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Udyog Vihar.

The company was responsible for retrofitting a flat in Tower-D whose floor collapse triggered the collapse of the entire tower. According to the police, Austin has been arrested under Sections 304A, 304(2), 338, 427, 417, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 10 and 12 of the HDRU Act.

Two women were killed when the floor of the dining room of a sixth-floor apartment in Tower-D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 caved in on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly beneath it.

Around a month ago, a magisterial inquiry had found that retrofitting in flat D 603 had triggered the collapse of the tower. It held both Chintels India and Manish Switchgear and Construction responsible for the same.

Probing the matter on the basis of the magisterial inquiry report, a special investigation team (SIT) led by ACP Kumar had called Ajay Austin to join the investigation on Wednesday. Later, he was arrested. “We have arrested Ajay Austin, director of Manish Switchgear and Construction, and are questioning him. He will be produced in a city court tomorrow,” the ACP said.

