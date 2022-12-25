First batch of Agniveers heads for Army training centres

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 24

The first batch of Agniveers was sent to different training centres of the Army from the Army Recruitment Office (ARO) here today.

Army officials said 97 candidates had been sent to various training camps out of total 459 selected from Hisar, Sirsa, Jind and Fatehabad districts.

These candidates had appeared in the recruitment rally held at the ARO, Hisar, in August. The selected candidates have been assigned six training centres where they are scheduled to reach by December 27.

A dispatch ceremony was held at the ARO, Hisar, under the supervision of Dot On Target Division of the Army where the selected candidates were addressed by Army officers and a flag-off ceremony was also held.

The screening process for Agniveers under the Agneepath scheme was held in Hisar after which medical and other requisite tests were conducted over the next few days. The first-ever recruitment of Agniveers was conducted in Hisar by the Army.