First batch of Agniveers heads for Army training centres

Hisar, December 24
The first batch of Agniveers was sent to different training centres of the Army from the Army Recruitment Office (ARO) here today.
Army officials said 97 candidates had been sent to various training camps out of total 459 selected from Hisar, Sirsa, Jind and Fatehabad districts.
These candidates had appeared in the recruitment rally held at the ARO, Hisar, in August. The selected candidates have been assigned six training centres where they are scheduled to reach by December 27.
A dispatch ceremony was held at the ARO, Hisar, under the supervision of Dot On Target Division of the Army where the selected candidates were addressed by Army officers and a flag-off ceremony was also held.
The screening process for Agniveers under the Agneepath scheme was held in Hisar after which medical and other requisite tests were conducted over the next few days. The first-ever recruitment of Agniveers was conducted in Hisar by the Army.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...