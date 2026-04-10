First day on job turns tragic as youth dies in bus crash at Rohad toll plaza in Haryana

Kapil (22) had joined duty to earn his livelihood, but destiny had another plan for him. His first day at work turned out to be his last, as a tragic accident claimed his life within hours of joining duty at the Rohad toll plaza on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Friday.

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The incident occurred at the toll plaza early in the morning, where a Haryana Roadways bus ran over the young employee, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead, leaving his family and co-workers in deep shock.

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Kapil was the native of Sampla village located near the toll plaza. According to information, he had joined duty around midnight on Thursday, hoping to start earning and support his family. His shift was scheduled to end at 8 am on Friday, but fate intervened before he could complete even his first shift.

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The accident took place around 6 am when a Haryana Roadways bus was crossing the toll plaza. Kapil reportedly rushed towards the booth from in front of the bus, possibly to collect toll-related details or assist in the process. In the meantime, he came under the bus and sustained severe head injuries due to the impact.

His colleagues present at the toll plaza immediately rushed to help him and arranged for transportation to the Hospital. However, despite their efforts, the doctors there declared him dead upon arrival.

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The sudden death of the young worker sparked grief and anger among toll employees and family members. Many of his co-workers said Kapil was enthusiastic and had arrived with hopes of securing his future, but the tragic accident shattered those dreams within hours.

The Asoda police of Jhajjar district rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation. “The accident occurred in a dedicated lane meant for vehicles falling under certain categories that are allowed to pass without paying toll charges,” said the sources.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s cousin, Amit, the police have registered a case against the bus driver and launched further investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced and is reportedly going viral on social media. The footage shows Kapil coming in front of the bus before being hit and thrown aside.

The tragic incident has left the local community in mourning, with many expressing grief over how a young man who stepped out to earn his livelihood never returned home.