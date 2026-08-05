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Home / Haryana / First heavy downpour exposes drainage woes across Panipat

First heavy downpour exposes drainage woes across Panipat

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:46 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The first heavy downpour of the ongoing monsoon season in the Handloom City today washed away the tall claims of the Panipat Municipal Corporation (MC) and L&T company about cleaning drains in the city and along both sides of National Highway-44 (NH-44).

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The rain, which began around 11 am and continued till 2.30 pm, left major roads, residential and industrial areas waterlogged. Waterlogging on both sides of NH-44 near Khadi Ashram led to traffic chaos and long queues of vehicles that continued till evening.

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The situation worsened along the NH-44 widening stretch, where drains have been dug up on both sides as part of the elevated highway project. Three children fell into an open drain today but were rescued after they raised an alarm and commuters rushed to their help.

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Several areas, including Khadi Ashram Chowk, Malik Petrol Pump, Sanoli Road, SD College Market Road, Chaura Bazar, Gurudwara Market, Tehsil Camp, Sector 11/12, Hali Park Road, Main Model Town Ring Road and outer colonies, remained submerged. The railway underpass on Assandh Road and the underpass near Azad Nagar were also flooded, causing difficulties for commuters and schoolchildren.

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