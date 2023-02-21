First-of-its-kind initiative: Waste collection gets hi-tech in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 20
Garbage collectors will now have to get the reading of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags that have been installed outside houses in several areas of the city. The step has been taken to ensure segregation of waste at source and daily garbage collection.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, the driver or helper of the garbage truck will have to scan the RFID tags with a barcode reader that they will carry with them. The MCG has appointed a private firm, which has set up a command centre in Sector 39 to ensure that the waste is collected daily from areas under the civic body. The garbage collection in the city has been assigned to Ecogreen Energy.
Officials said the RIFD tags, which contain an integrated circuit chip and antenna to transmit data, had been embedded at houses in DLF Phase 4, South City 2, Sector 27, 43, 45, 48, 49, 50, 15 Part 2, Shivaji Nagar and Om Nagar. MCG Commissioner PC Meena said, “We will be able to identify defaulter amongst garbage collectors and also people who don’t segregate waste.”
Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of the MCG, said, “Through this mechanism details such as date and time of waste will be sent to MCG’s control room, and real-time monitoring can be done. This will also be beneficial to ensure that garbage collectors do not hand over waste to a third party or dump it in vacant areas.”
