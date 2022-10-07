 First phase of Haryana panchayat polls on October 30, November 2 : The Tribune India

First phase of Haryana panchayat polls on October 30, November 2

Nomination process for first phase will start from October 14

First phase of Haryana panchayat polls on October 30, November 2

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Chandigarh, October 7

The first phase of Panchayat elections will start in ten of the 22 districts of Haryana with polls for zila parishads and panchayat samitis on October 30, and for sarpanches and panches on November 2, an official announced on Friday.

The ten districts to go to polls first are Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar, State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said.

Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm, he said.

“On October 30, polling will take place to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis of these ten districts, while polls for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of the ten districts, will be held on November 2,” Singh said in a press conference in Panchkula.

The nomination process for the first phase will start from October 14.

“Counting of votes for panches and sarpanches of gram panchayats will take place on the same day, while counting for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members election, which are expected to be held on party lines and can have a bearing on the results of other districts, will take place after polling in the remaining districts,” Singh said.

Polling dates for the remaining districts will be given later, he said.

There are a total of 6,220 gram panchayats, 143 panchayat samitis, and 22 zila parishads, he said.

The educational qualification criteria for the contesting candidates will prevail as before.

The total eligible voters for the panchayat polls are 1.20 crore with more than 56 lakh women, said Singh.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect from Friday, with respect to Panchayati Raj Institutions where poll is to be held on October 30 and November 2.

Singh said that Haryana has 22 Zila parishads, comprising 411 members.

“The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs. The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members, who will further elect their respective president,” Singh said.

“There are 6,220 gram panchayats in the state, where 61,993 panches will be elected,” he said, adding all 6,220 sarpenches will be chosen directly by villagers.

Earlier, the Congress and BJP had said that they won’t contest the panchayat election on party symbols.

The party’s district units, however, have been authorised to decide whether or not the zila parishad polls should be contested on the party symbol.

The panchayat polls were supposed to be held nearly one and a half years ago, but got delayed due to several reasons.

As many as 38,000 polling personnel, including Returning Officers, Additional ROs, supervisory staff, presiding officers, polling officers, and security staff will be put on duty for a smooth conduct of these elections.

“EVMs will be used for sarpanches, panchayat samiti, and zila parishad, though it will not have VVPAT facility. For panches, ballot papers will be used. In all, 17,628 ballot boxes will be arranged,” Singh said.

Earlier in August, the Haryana Cabinet had accepted the report of the State Backward Classes Commission, ensuring reservation for BC (A) category, a sub-category of the backward caste, in the panchayati raj institutions.

Voters will be allowed to use NOTA in the polls and exercise their right of not voting to any of the candidates in the fray.

If all contesting candidates individually receive less votes than the NOTA, then elections will be annulled and re-election will be done.

In re-election, if NOTA again gets the highest number of votes then further election will not be conducted and the contesting candidate with the highest votes (excluding NOTA) shall be declared as elected.

For the conduct of elections in a “free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner,” the State Election Commission will appoint senior IAS officers as ‘Election Observers’ (General), senior IPS officers as ‘Police Observers’ for the maintenance of law and order, and senior officers of excise and taxation department as ‘Expenditure Observers’ across Panchayati Raj institutions up for polls.

These Observers will keep reporting to the State Election Commission from time to time.

